Telangana must become hub for seed production: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said Telangana must become a brand for production of seeds as conditions in the State are conducive for it.

The Minister said the State government was taking all measures to promote seed production by increasing godown storage capacity and laboratories for developing seed. He pledged complete support to seed farmers in their endeavour to conduct study tours and organise district-wise training programmes.

Since Telangana does not have any coastline, the Minister said the probability of seeds getting damaged due to moisture does not arise. “There is good demand for Telangana seeds across the country, and all efforts should be made to make good use of the opportunities by increasing the seed production,” he said.

Addressing the fourth annual meeting of seed farmers at Ravindra Bharathi here on Thursday, Niranjan Reddy said seeds produced in the State should match the standards and quality of those in the international market. He urged farmers to take into consideration types of soils and availability of natural resources before growing crops.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao proposed crop colonies keeping in view the variations in soil fertility and climatic conditions in different parts of the State, to encourage farmers take up cultivation of suitable crops,” he said.

The Minister observed that paddy was the second largest cultivated crop in the State after cotton. He suggested farmers cultivate maize to meet the demand from the poultry industry for fodder. “In tune with the scenario, the Chief Minister specifically instructed the Cabinet Sub-committee to initiate measures to bail out the industry from shortage of fodder,” he added.

Apart from traditional crops, Niranjan Reddy appealed to farmers to take up cultivation of spices and other crops which were in demand. He urged farmers to take inspiration from their Netherlands counterpart who were cultivating 40,000 varieties of flowers despite adverse conditions and exporting them to different countries.

Telangana Seed Development Corporation Chairman K Koteshwara Rao, MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi and others were present.

