Telangana: Nagarkurnool mining Assistant Director caught accepting bribe

By | Published: 4:17 pm

Nagarkurnool: Srinivas, Assistant Director of Mines and Geology Department, was caught red-handed by officers of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person who had applied for mining license.

Narayana, a resident of Shankarbanda Thanda in Veldanda mandal, had on November 10 applied for mining license to install stone crushers in 18 acre of government land in Chilkur village, which was close to his hamlet. He submitted his application through Mee Seva. On November 12, he went to submit Form B to Srinivas, Mining AD at his office. As his application was not being processed, he went to see Srinivas again on November 28.

Srinivas told Narayana that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MRO was needed to process his application and for that, he needed to pay Rs 20,000 as bribe. When Narayana requested him to give some concession, Srinivas finally settled for Rs 15,000.

Narayana informed Mahabubnagar ACB sleuths about the bribe demand and a plan was hatched to nab Srinivas red-handed. On Tuesday, when Srinivas was receiving Rs 15,000 from Narayana at around 1 pm in his office, ACB officers raided the office and caught Srinivas while accepting the bribe.

The officials involved in the raid said that if any government official demanded bribe from any person, the victim could call 1064 toll free number and lodge a complaint and that ACB would immediately take action against the corrupt officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .