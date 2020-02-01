Telangana: ‘Nagoba Jatara’ ever glorious fair of Mesrams

By | Published: 12:14 am

Adilabad: ‘Nagoba Jatara’, an important cultural and religious affair of Mesram clan, is one the major fairs of Telangana. Its glory continues to defy time.

No Adivasi or ethnic tribal man can recollect the exact year in which ‘Nagoba Jatara’ began. There is no authentic document or historical evidence to know genesis of the affair. According to Raj Gonds, one of tribal communities of Adilabad district, Mesrams have been worshipping the serpentine god, ‘Nagoba’ or ‘Sheshanag’, by congregating at the holy place at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal since time immemorial.

‘Nagoba Jatara’, a five-day long ceremony, gained significance for a series of unique rituals. One of them is the 150-km Mesram trek taken up by Adivasis to fetch water from Godavari river to purify the temple. They draw water from a spot called ‘Hastina Madugu’ of the river near Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal. They fill water in a 1,400-year-old brass container and bring it to the shrine.

The second unique ritual is ‘Bheti Koriyal or Bheting’, introduction of newly married daughter-in-law to the deity and elders of the clan, in the evening. The daughter-in-laws are allowed ‘darshan’ of ‘Nagoba’ only after this ritual.

Month-long affair

Initially, members of the clan gather at the shrine and organise a meeting to discuss about the important events to be conducted as part of the fair celebrated in the Hindu month of ‘Pushya’. They carry out publicity about the fair in eight villages of Indervelli, Ichoda and Bazar Hathnoor mandals, by traversing on bullock carts for a period of 10 days.

Then, they converge at Keslapur and decide the course of journey for bringing water from Godavari river. Around 100 members leave for Kalamadugu and they cover 155 tribal villages while completing this task. They reach mandal headquarters of Indervelli and offer traditional prayers at Indradevi temple before heading to Keslapur.

Later, they assemble under sacred banyan trees near the shrine and stay there for four days as a customary tradition. They reach the temple of ‘Nagoba’ and offer prayers in the night. Women fetch water from an ancient holy pond and mix it with ‘Ganga jal’ in order to clean sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Elders of the clan act as priests.

Fun and Frolic

It is not only a religious affair, but also has special stalls selling special itmes. The Adivasis purchase items required for solemnising marriage of their daughters from the stalls. It’s also the time when families indulge in fun activities such as visiting circus, stunt shows, and climb giant wheel. Youngsters participate in traditional and modern sports including bullock cart race, cricket, volleyball, etc.

Devotees from not only Telangana, but also neighbouring State of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Andra Pradesh converge at Keslapur. On an average, 25,000 pilgrims throng the shrine every day, according to information provided by authorities of Tribal Welfare Department.

Grievances

As part of the fair, ‘Praja Darbar’ is conducted to which Ministers and authorities are invited to address grievances of tribals. It sees thousands of petitions submitted by the tribals. It is being organised since 1946. It was launched by famous anthropologist Christoph von Furer- Haimendorf for enabling ethnic tribes to bring their problems to the notice of authorities concerned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .