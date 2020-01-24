Telangana needs more agri colleges: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that he would submit a report to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the need for more agriculture and agricultural polytechnic colleges in the State.

Addressing a meeting at the Home Science College in Saifabad here on Thursday, the Minister said there was a dire need for Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) to advise the farmers on better farming technologies. “Due to the far reaching decisions of the Chief Minister, we have developed irrigation sector during the past six years of time. Once the officers give me a list of places where we require these agricultural colleges, we will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he said. He also directed the scientists to develop high yielding varieties and quality seeds for the farmers.

The Minister also released Telangana Agricultural Scientists Association (TASA) diary and calendars. chairman of TSCHE, T Papireddy, Agricultural University vice chancellor Praveen Rao, registrar Sudhir Kumar, TASA president Vidyasagar Rao and other officer-bearers were also present.

