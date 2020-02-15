Telangana: Dancing bridegroom dies of heart attack in Bodhan

By | Published: 2:46 pm 3:01 pm

Nizamabad: A pall of gloom descended on Bodhan town, after a bridegroom, who was dancing during the procession after his wedding, collapsed and died on Friday night.

The bridegroom Mangali Ganesh, aged 25, was dancing along with his friends to the heavy beats of blaring music belted out by a DJ during the ‘baraat’ collapsed. His worried relatives and friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

His grief stricken relatives alleged that Ganesh died due to the heavy sound of public address system on which DJ was playing music. Ganesh works in a private company, reports said.

