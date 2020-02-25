Telangana: New Info Commissioners take oath

By | Published: 7:32 pm 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Five new State Information Commissioners have taken the oath of office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

They include Katta Sekhar Reddy, M Narayan Reddy, Guguloth Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah and Dr Moham Ameer Hussain. Chief Information Commissioner Dr Raja Sadaram Soma administered the oath at the Telangana State Information Commission.

Katta Sekhar Reddy was the editor of Namaste Telangana daily, while M Narayan Reddy was the CEO of T News. Guruloth Shankar Naik hails from Mahabubabad and was awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. Dr Ameer Hussain and Syed Khaleelullah are advocates by profession.

