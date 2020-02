By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: R Shravan S Rao took charge as Indian Oil Corporation executive director and State head for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He took charge from Rahul Bharadwaj. Earlier, he served as IOC Secreteriat Director (Marketing) in Mumbai.

Hyderabad-based Shravan Rao is a chemical engineer from Osmania University.

