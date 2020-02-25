Telangana: New State Information Commissioners take oath

By | Published: 1:12 pm 1:15 pm

Hyderabad: Five new State Information Commissioners have taken oath of office in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The new Information Commissioners include: Katta Sekhar Reddy, M Narayan Reddy, Guguloth Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah and Dr Moham Ameer Hussain. The oath of office was administered by Chief Information Commissioner Dr Raja Sadaram Soma at the Telangana State Information Commission.

Katta Sekhar Reddy was formerly the Editor of Namasthe Telangana daily, while M Narayan Reddy was the CEO of T News. Guruloth Shankar Naik hails from Mahabubabad and was awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. Dr Ameer Hussain is an advocate by profession and Syed Khaleelullah is also an advocate.

