Telangana: Newly elected civic bodies to meet on Jan 27

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Counting of votes polled in 129 civic bodies across the State, will begin at 8 am on Saturday. While the fate of 12,846 candidates who contested the municipal polls will be decided by evening, the newly elected councils will convene seperate meetings on Monday to elect chairpersons and Mayors for their respective municipalities and municipal corporations.

“In case the candidates contesting for the post of chairperson or Mayor receive same number of votes, we will declare the winner through lottery system. Elections to the posts of deputy chairpersons or deputy Mayors by the newly elected members will be conducted thereafter,” said Telangana State Election Commissioner V Nagireddy.

Elections for 3,052 municipal wards were held in 129 civic bodies including 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations. Of these, about 81 ward members were unanimously elected, before polling was held on Tuesday.

About 70 per cent of 53.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise across 7,961 polling stations. Following the polling, the ballot boxes were stored at counting centres with armed security. About 10,000 staff trained for counting of ballot papers, will participate in the process. The State Election Commission made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth completion of the electoral process.

Further, Nagireddy suggested that the political parties supply Form A and Form B to their candidates for the posts of chairpersons and Mayors. While Form A should be submitted by 11 am on Sunday, Form B should be submitted by 10 am on Monday.

Accordingly, the political parties have been directed to furnish the name of their respective party whips to the presiding officer by 11 am on Sunday. Ex officio members like MPs, MLAs and MLCs with more than one civic body in their respective constituencies, should give their options to the respective municipal commissioners from where they chose to cast their vote.

Meanwhile, polling for 58 wards of 60 wards in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation concluded peacefully on Friday evening. Counting of votes will be conducted on January 27, followed by announcement of results. TRS had already won unanimously in two wards of the corporation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter