Telangana: Niranjan wants probe into corrupt cooperative societies

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday wanted the department authorities to probe into the affairs of cooperative societies facing allegations.

Reviewing the functioning of the cooperative societies in his chambers, he said a high level meeting of the department officials would be held soon to discuss measures to strengthen the cooperative societies in Telangana.

He also wanted the department to dispense with the practice of conducting namesake audits. He stressed that officials conduct timely and full-fledged auditing into the transactions of every society. The department should take steps to conduct elections for the societies on the expiry of the term of their governing bodies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter