Telangana: NIT professor and his team develops TMA sensor

By | Published: 3:19 pm

Warangal Urban: A research team lead by Dr. S. Nagarajan, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and Dr. John Bosco Balaguru Rayappan, SASTRA Deemed University, has developed a trimethylamine (TMA) sensor fabric using sequential molecular self-assembly technique, which display a transient response for 1-500 parts per million (ppm) and stable response towards 100 ppm. This would help food processing industry, petrochemical industry and in the waste management, according to Nagarajan.

Biosphere confronts serious threat with the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during industrial processes, such as coal and metal mining, metal manufacturing, paper and pulp industry, food processing, petroleum refining, and concrete and chemical industries. Especially, the emission of VOCs causes many health hazards owing to their involvement in many photochemical reactions, which generate harmful compounds displaying toxic, carcinogenic, and mutagenic properties. In recent days, the increased level of VOCs emission via various activities directly affect the exposed people, and hence its detection become a front-line research.

In early 19th century, medical literature reported the acute and chronic effects of trimethylamine (TMA). As per US environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health report, even the moderate exposure of TMA cause skin, eyes, nose, throat and lung irritation, which leads to continuous coughing and shortness of breath. Higher exposure poses build-up of fluid in lungs, generally referred as “pulmonary edema”, a medical emergency condition. In addition, short term exposure of TMA cause vomiting, cough, dyspnea, blurred vision, difficulty in swallowing, head ache, abdominal pain, and neurotoxicity. Excessive accumulation of TMA in the body fluids result in the condition of “trimethylaminuria”or “fish odour syndrome.”

For the first time, a research team lead by Dr. S. Nagarajan has developed a TMA sensor fabric using sequential molecular self-assembly technique, which display a transient response for 1-500 ppm and stable response towards 100 ppm

The new protocol involves two steps: First step involves the synthesis of self-assembled silver incorporated glycolipids derived from renewable resources, derivatives of monosaccharides and cashew-nut shell liquid (waste material from cashew shell industry). Later involves sequential self-assembly of silver incorporated glycolipids on cotton fabric received from Dr.Apurba Das, IIT Delhi.

“In this research, we have developed a flexible TMA sensor fabric from environmentally friendly bio-based molecules by the concept of Swachh India ‘From Waste to Wealth’,”explained study leader Dr. S. Nagarajan, National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

The research team includes A.Thamizhanban, S. Guru Prasanth, K. Lalitha, Y. Siva Prasad, S, Dinesh Kumar, Apurba Das along with team leaders and S. Nagarajan and B. R. John Bosco.

This study has been financially supported by the SERB (DST) and SPARC (MHRD), and has been published in journal ACS Omega.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .