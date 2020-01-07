Telangana: No deaths, only suicides in politics says Etela Rajender

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday said there “are no deaths in politics, only suicides.” “Leaders do not have political future if they take a decision in a hurry and change parties for the sake of elections,” the Minister elaborated.

Rajender’s observations came at a media conference when he spoke about leaders changing loyalties from one party to another at the time of election if they failed to get tickets.

Stating that the demand for tickets is high in ruling parties like the TRS, he said it was, however, not possible to provide tickets to everyone. “Leaders who fail to get tickets should support the party candidates, and not join other parties for the sake of tickets,” he advised.

Some leaders who joined other political parties at the time of the 2018 State Assembly election had approached him with requests to take them back, he said, adding that leaders who show commitment and loyalty to party and respect the party leadership would definitely get recognition. “Party ticket will be given to leaders who maintain good rapport with the public and have a desire to serve the people,” he said.

The party, he said, had instructed him to give tickets to winning candidates, giving equal importance to all castes, religions and old and new leaders. “Candidates for the post of chairman would be finalized based on the opinion of councillors after the election,” the Minister said.

Stating that development of Telangana was possible only with TRS in power, he said the people of Jammikunta and Huzurabad towns had been struggling for drinking water for 16 years. “I solved the issue by sanctioning Rs 40 crore and Rs 50 crore for Jammikunta and Huzurabad respectively,” he said.

For the first time in the history, TRS captured total of 32 Zilla Parishads in local body elections, he said, and expressed confidence that it would be repeated in the municipal elections too. The opposition parties usually wait for an opportunity to make their presence felt, but both Congress and BJP were now scared of elections in the State, he said, adding that the two parties were struggling for survival in the State.

