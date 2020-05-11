Telangana: No fresh hall tickets to be issued for SSC exams

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the remaining SSC Public Examinations will not be issued new hall tickets. The hall tickets issued earlier have to be used by students to appear for the exams.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), which is making necessary arrangements for conducting the pending Class X exams, has increased the number of centres from 2,530 to nearly 5,000. So far, 20 to 22 students were allotted an exam room with two students per bench. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, only 10 to 12 students will now be accommodated in each exam hall and a single student per bench in a zigzag pattern.

“The number of exam centres have been doubled. Some new centres are located on the premises of the existing centres. In some cases, additional centres are allotted in the adjacent buildings around the existing one. Only a few new centres are five to 10 minutes away from the existing ones. We will not be issuing new hall tickets and students have to use the ones already issued,” DGE Director A Satyanarayana Reddy said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SSC Public Examinations were deferred from March 23 by the State government on the directions of the High Court. So far, only three examinations including first language paper-I and II, and second language were conducted. A total of 5,34,903 students have registered for the Class X exams this year.

The State government will file an affidavit in the High Court explaining preventive measures being taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in a day or two. After permission from the High Court, the government has decided to issue a schedule for the pending Class X exams and students might get a week or 10 days before commencement of exams.

Apart from increasing centres, the government has decided to appoint the required number of invigilators, departmental officers, additional chief superintendents and among other officers.

“All the new centres have adequate infrastructure and benches and students will not have any problem. Students who have been allotted new centres will be accommodated easily and entry time for the candidates into the centres is likely to be eased in view of the current situation,” an official said.

