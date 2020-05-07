Telangana: No housemaids please, MAUD clarifies

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has clarified that resumption of domestic help services including maids during the ongoing lockdown was not advisable.

In a memo, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar said that ‘Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts are in Red Zone category and it’s not advisable to employ house maids until the lockdown is lifted or till such time Red Zone categorization is converted into Orange or Green Zones’.

If at all there are any pressing needs in a particular case, a clear written ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) should be obtained from the concerned Zonal Officer (within GHMC) or concerned Municipal Commissioner in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) outside GHMC.

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), apartment owners and residents were advised to exercise restrain to the extent possible.,

Earlier, several RWAs and apartment owners and gated communities had sought clarification whether outsiders including delivery staff, domestic help including maids and house help could be permitted during the lockdown period.

The memo clarified, ‘that lockdown is still in force. Further, Hyderabad and neighbouring districts including Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri continued to be in Red Zone. A number of areas in these districts have been declared as containment zones, which implies limited movements, not only within the containment zones but also in the buffer zones”.

