Telangana: No price capping for covid patients with insurance subscriptions

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday said the price capping on Covid-19 testing at private laboratories and treatment of positive patients at private hospitals will not be applicable to patients subscribing to insurance schemes as well as patients being treated under various agreements entered between hospitals and corporations.

In a press release, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said the State government through a series of orders have clearly mentioned applicable rates per day for the treatment packages provided by the facility such as regular beds, ICU with and without ventilation.

“The items that are included as well as excluded in the package are explicitly listed in the said Government order. Further the rates are not applicable to patients subscribing insurance schemes as well as patients being treated under various agreements / MoUs entered into the hospitals and different sponsored groups or corporate entities,” the press release said.

On June 15, the State government had announced price capping for Covid-19 testing and treatment and set Rs. 2,200 for Covid-19 testing in private laboratories. For treatment, private hospitals can charge Rs 4,000 per day for isolation facilities from mild Covid-19 positive patients, Rs.7,500 per day from positive patients who need Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities but not ventilator support and Rs. 9,000 per day from critical Covid-19 positive patients who need both ICU and ventilator support.

