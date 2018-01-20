Telangana to have water sports at all irrigation projects

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Irrigation projects are drawing huge crowds and fast turning into tourist spots of Telangana. Adding more attractions, the State government on Saturday took a decision to introduce water sports and various facilities for tourists at all irrigation projects and tanks in the State.

The orders came in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent instructions for developing lakeview guesthouses and recreation facilities on the waterfront of irrigation projects and tanks to develop them into tourist attractions.

There were proposals from Collectors of Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and other districts for developing tourist attractions and water sports facilities at major water bodies.

The Irrigation Department issued instructions for constituting a district-level committee with District Collector as its Chairman and officials from Police, Tourism and Irrigation Departments as members. It will be responsible for selecting agency and regulating water sports in water bodies in their jurisdiction.

While Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has been allowed to operate water sporting facilities directly, a transparent selection process like bidding will be adopted to allow any private entrepreneurs to operate the same.

However, no water sports will be permitted in the reservoirs exclusively meant for drinking water purposes. In case of reservoir used for irrigation as well as drinking water purposes, it will be ensured that irrigation operations are not hampered by such water exports. Officials instructed that fishing activities should not be disturbed in any manner and the private operators should ensure the quality of reservoir water does not deteriorate.

The district-level committee is authorised to take necessary punitive action against such violators. Similarly, the irrigation authorities will inspect the facilities on a regular basis in all locations to ensure the organisers are following the government orders.