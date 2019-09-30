‘Telangana not to impose new traffic fines’

By | Published: 12:19 am

Karimnagar: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday said it was not possible to implement the Centre’s new Motor Vehicles Act without creating awareness among the vehicle users.

Reiterating that the new fines under the new MV Act would not be imposed in the State, the Minister said the State government would bring its own Act if necessary.

Ajay Kumar was speaking after inaugurating Krishnamaneni Venkata Rama Rao Children Traffic Training Park established by Telangana Motor Vehicle Inspectors’ Association at District Transport Office in Thimmapur. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar also participate in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he got a great opportunity to work as Transport Minister, a position held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the past in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Stating that different measures were being taken by the government to upgrade the Transport department, he said that 58 online services were being provided for the convenience of vehicle users. About 50 lakh motorists were utilising RTA mobile app and the number was expected to cross one crore soon, he said, adding that he promised to establish driving tracks in all the RTA offices in the 33 districts of the State besides developing the existing tracks.

Compared to other States, the number of vehicles in Telangana was high, with a total of 1.22 crore vehicles including 90 lakh two-wheelers moving on the streets across the State, he said. The traffic speed had increased due to the smooth roads, but this also led to an increase in the number of accidents, the Minister said, adding that to reduce road accidents by creating awareness about road safety norms, the Transport department was conducting traffic awareness programme under ‘Raasta’ programme spending Rs 14 crore every year.

Talking about children’s traffic training park, Ajay Kumar said to educate children about traffic rules and regulations right from their childhood, Transport department has established the traffic park in Karimnagar. It is the biggest park in the country.

He informed to established similar kind of park in his Khammam district.

Transport commissioner Sunil Sharma, MLC Naradasu laxman, ZP chairperson K Vijay, Transport vigilance and enforcement, DTC, K Papa Rao and others participated in the programme.

