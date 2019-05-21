Telangana: Notification issued for MLC by-election

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued notification for by-election to an MLC seat that fell vacant in the State Legislative Council. The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Council member, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who was elected under MLAs Quota. He resigned from the post following his election as MLA from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency in the Assembly polls. According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is May 28, the scrutiny of nominations takes place on May 29 and the last date for withdrawing nominations is May 31.

The polling and the counting of votes will take place on June 7.