Telangana notifies 8 more hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

Published: 6:37 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has notified eight government hospitals as designated hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Apart from Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, the other facilities identified for the purpose are District Hospital, King Koti, Gachibowli Hospital, Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital, Charminar, Government Ayurveda Hospital, Erragadda, Government Ayurveda Teaching Hospital, Warangal and DK Government Homeo Hospital, Ramanthapur.

