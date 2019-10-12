Telangana: Novel scheme offers one kg rice for one kg plastic collected

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Mulugu: In order to make Mulugu district a plastic free one, the district authorities have come up with an idea that one kg fine rice would be given to those who collect one kg plastic during a special drive which would be conducted from October 16 to 26 across the district.

As a part of this, people can go to the respective Gram Panchayat (GP) office and hand over the plastic to get the fine rice.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy said that there is an urgency to check the growing plastic usage as it is posing grave threat to the environment. “In view of this, we have decided to check the plastic usage in the district and eventually announce the district as the plastic free district,”he added. As a part of this, special initiative, the officials are seeking donations in the form of cash or rice.

At mandal level, the tahsildars are looking after the collection of the donations. A special phone number has been allotted in each mandal for the benefit of the donors.

“Donors can call at the designated number to know the details like where they should hand over the cash or rice for the special programme,” said Mulgu thasildar Ganya Naik. He along with other officials met the traders in Mulugu on Friday and urged them to donate for the special programme and make Mulugu a plastic free district.

On the other hand, the officials are also taking steps to set up a special agency to recycle plastic. Moreover, the officials are going to impose ban the non-recyclable plastic after Diwali festival.

“We are also making efforts to see that the Medaram Maha Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8, would be plastic –free jatara,”collector Narayana Reddy added. In addition to this, officials are also trying to encourage use of the eco-friendly bags made of paper, jute and other material by setting up the manufacturing units.

“We would identify the self-help groups (SHGs) those are interested in making the paper or jute bags and help them setting up the units,”an official said. The officials have also trying to make an anti-plastic squad with about 2000 volunteers to create awareness among the people about need of paper and jute bags.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .