Telangana NRI dies of pneumonia in Saudi Arabia

Iftikhar Hyder, of Nizamabad, came home for a vacation from Dammam, fell sick. Following treatment in the town, he returned to Saudi Arabia where his health deteriorated again, before succumbing to the illness.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 07:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In an incident that poses questions on the State’s handling of the health crisis across districts, with viral fevers, dengue and other diseases on the rise, a man from Nizamabad, who had come home on leave and fell sick, died after he returned to his workplace Saudi Arabia.

According to his relatives, Mohammed Iftikhar Hyder (62), a native of Nizamabad who was working in Dammam, had come home for vacation recently. However, during his vacation, he fell ill, and was suffering reportedly from viral fever. Following treatment in Nizamabad, he returned Saudi Arabia last week. However, his health condition deteriorated again, and he was preparing to travel again India for treatment shortly. He succumbed to his illness on Sunday.

Relatives have alleged that lack of proper diagnosis of his illness and improper treatment back home in Nizamabad caused the prolonged illness ultimately leading to his death. Hyder was buried in the Eastern province in Saudi on Monday in presence of his only son Abrar Hyder.

They pointed out that in the last few weeks, the State had reported a surge, especially in cases of upper respiratory tract infections prompting concerns about influenza, viral fevers and also pneumonia. However, there was no health emergency declared nor were any strict measures taken to prevent the spread of fevers, even as government-run hospitals have registered huge crowds with many coming for treatment for multiple ailments including dengue.