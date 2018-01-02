Telangana: NTPC calendar released

By | Published: 12:41 am

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation SC/ST employees’ welfare association launched 2018 calendar.

Executive Director, NTPC, DK Dubey along with other senior officials released the calendar in a function held at administrative building, NTPC, on Monday.

Besides calendar, communication (Telephone) directory-2018, which was prepared and compiled by IT Department, was also released. Dubey appreciated both NTPC SC/ST employees’ welfare association and IT Department for continuing the best practices. He also wished happy and prosperous new year for all.

NTPC senior officials and office bearers of SC/ST association were present in large number on the occasion.