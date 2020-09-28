Telangana: NTPC distributes notebooks to 12,500 students

To start with, while 50 students from ZPHS, TTS-Jyothinagar were given notebooks on the occasion, remaining books would be distributed in a phased manner in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation, under its corporate social responsibility, distributed notebooks to students of various schools and colleges in a programme held at NTPC on Monday. 62,600 notebooks were distributed to 12,500 students of 118 government schools of Ramagundam, Palakurty, Antargaon and Kamanpur mandals of Peddapalli district, four government junior colleges of Ramagundam mandal and three ITIs (one each from Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Ramagundam) by spending Rs 18.20 lakhs.

To start with, while 50 students from ZPHS, TTS-Jyothinagar were given notebooks on the occasion, remaining books would be distributed in a phased manner in adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Executive Director, NTPC, Raj Kumar along with General Manager (O&M), Abhay Kumar Samaiyar, AGM (head of HR (In-charge)), Rafiqul Islam, Mandal Education Officer Daniel distributed notebooks to students.

Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar said notebooks were best companion of students. Use it properly and make a bright career, he advised students. NTPC takes great pride being part of students’ academic journey by providing notebooks, study materials, bicycles, scholarship and even developing infrastructural facilities in schools, he said while motivating students. Deepthi Mahila Samithi President, Sadhana Rajkumar, Vice-President Manisha Samaiyar and other senior office bearers of samithi, NTPC-Ramagundam officials, headmasters/teachers along with students were present on the occasion.

