Telangana NTPC wins safety award

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation won the eminent ‘Safety Gold Award-2017’. On the other hand, NTPC Telangana Project received INNOV Award-2017. ‘Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam’ presented the awards for outstanding achievement in the area of occupational health and safety.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot presented the awards to NTPC officials in a programme held in New Delhi on Monday. General Manager (Project) and Safety Official, NTPC, MN Prasad, Manager AV Narasimha, Deputy Manager T Kondaiah, and Assistant Manager K Kishan received the award.

Over the years, NTPC has set benchmarks in operation and generation with a commitment to safety and environment. Be it at a running plant like Ramagundam or under construction project like Telangana, NTPC Management always strives for the best workplace safety environment. These awards will further boost the occupational health and safety practices at NTPC, officials opined.