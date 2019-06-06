Telangana: Nurses to get lateral entry into MBBS

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to the nursing profession and education, nurses in the coming years will be provided an opportunity to become doctors through a lateral entry programme.

Though it could take some time, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the long term is most likely to provide graduates lateral entry into the MBBS course from other medical disciplines such as nursing, dental and even AYUSH.

The Draft National Education Policy of 2019 made it clear that the medical education qualification framework to achieve lateral entry into MBBS will be developed in conjunction with the National Medical Commission, which will regulate medical education and practice.

To empower nurses and bridge the demand and supply gap of doctors, the Ministry will also moot the concept of nurse practitioners by introducing courses so that they can compensate for the non-availability of doctors. This means, nurse practitioners can prescribe medication, examine patients, diagnose illness and provide treatment, just like regular physicians.

The Education Policy also talks about the need to create professional development pathways for nurses with different levels of qualifications. Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) and renewal of licence guidelines will be framed by the Indian Nursing Council (INC) for all nurses, including faculty in nursing education. An Indian Nurses Registry will also be created.

To further improve quality of nursing education, the Health Policy recommended the formation of a National Accreditation Body for nursing education and issue nursing colleges accreditation for five years, which has to be renewed after undergoing inspections.

AYUSH physician to be appointed at PHCs

Apart from nursing graduates, the Education Policy also highlighted in detail the need to mainstream Indian medicine AYUSH practitioners. Under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), AYUSH physicians would be appointed in Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC).

“Given the pluralistic healthcare legacy of the country, different health systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) will be mainstreamed,” the Education Policy said.

