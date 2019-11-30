Telangana official told to submit details on steps taken to tackle fevers

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Friday directed the Health and Family Welfare department to furnish details regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the committee constituted to recommend steps to tackle fevers like swine flu and dengue by December 12.

The bench also directed the Chief Secretary to file a report regarding the use of fog machines for spraying mosquito medicines. On swine flu, the court directed the government to take preventive as well as curative steps. “It is imperative to provide vaccines to primary health centres. The government should use electronic and social media to publicise the vaccines and encourage people to get themselves vaccinated at the nearest hospital. It should also take steps to establish detection labs, especially in the 10 large cities of the State and ensure that proper equipment is provided to them. Private hospitals, under corporate social responsibility, are required to treat patients from economically weaker sections of society,” the bench said.

Earlier in the day, the bench voiced displeasure over the failure of Chief Secretary, GHMC, and the Medical Health and Family Welfare department to file a detailed report. The bench had directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit in the court explaining implementation of the recommendations of the committee. The GHMC and the Medical Health and Family Welfare were also directed to produce evidence on the steps taken to battle dengue.

Referring to the report filed by Chief Secretary on fogging machines, the Chief Justice pointed out that details regarding the use of such machines were not listed. “Every time this case came up in court, it seems that very evening my house or learned brother judges’ houses are fogged. However, that is not where the problem lies,” the Chief Justice said. The petitioner, Dr M Karuna, a resident of the city, complained that swine flu was resurfacing and voiced the need for preventive and curative action. The authorities informed the court that vaccines for swine flu were provided to the community. The bench pointed out that no publicity was being done regarding the availability of these vaccines.

The petitioner complained that while there were 13 detection labs for swine flu in Andhra Pradesh, there were only 2 such labs in Telangana and both of them were in Hyderabad. He also pointed out that despite the court’s earlier order, the government failed to use social media and other such platforms to publicise the matter and the vaccines. They also relied on a news report to point out that the Deputy Director’s post in the Vector Prone Disease wing had remained vacant since the formation of the State. The bench adjourned the case to December 12.

