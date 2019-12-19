Telangana officials begin field study to revise registration rates

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to augment additional revenues for the State, the Registrations and Stamps Department commenced field study to bridge gap between market value and government valuation of lands. If approved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, registration of lands is likely to revised nominally.

The Registration and Stamps Department proposed to revise both the registration charges/stamp duty and also government valuation of lands, during a discussion on the State’s financial situation during the recent Cabinet meeting. However, the Chief Minister is learnt to have suggested the officials to conduct a field study and take up rationalisation of government valuation of land rather than increasing registration charges or stamp duty directly.

Neither registration charges/stamp duty nor the government valuation of lands were revised in the State since April, 2013.

The State is staring at a severe revenue deficit in the wake of decreased funds from the Central government following economic slowdown. “To mop up revenues, we proposed for enhancing the registration charges as well as government valuation of land. But following the Chief Minister’s suggestion, we are conducting field study and preparing proposals for rationalisation of land values,” a top official told Telangana Today.

