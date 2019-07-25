Telangana: Officials pin hopes on August rains

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Despite this year’s deficit rainfall so far in 27 of the 32 districts where agriculture is one of the primary activities, farmers in the State started farming operations in 27,64,744 hectares.

This accounts for 64 per cent of the normal average extent of land that is put under plough during Kharif crop season, Agriculture Department officials informed Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Thursday. The Chief Secretary chaired a review meeting on seasonal conditions and agricultural operations that was also attended by officials from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Joshi hoped that with IMD expecting rains to pick up during August, farming operations will reach their normal Kharif season levels next month. Agriculture officials said that except for paddy cultivation, which requires a lot of water, raising of other crops in the State is satisfactory so far.

IMD officials said that as of July 24, against the normal cumulative rainfall of 317.2mm in the State, Telangana received only 200.2mm of rain. They said five districts received normal rains while the rest were facing deficit. They also said that as things stand now, it appears likely that August will see the State receiving better rains.

Paddy cultivation might pick up following rains in August and farmers are hoping that irrigation will improve with inflows into Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, Sri Ram Sagar reservoirs that are vital for irrigation in the State.

Joshi called for a follow-up meeting on August 13 to discuss these conditions further.

The meeting was attended among others by Principal Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi, Special Chief Secretary Revenue Rajeshwar Tiwari, Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja, IMD Director YK Reddy, and officials from the State Ground Water Department.

