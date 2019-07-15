Telangana: Officials told to chalk out action plan for municipal polls

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: With the final publication of electoral rolls scheduled for Tuesday, the State Election Commission on Monday directed officials concerned to prepare an action plan for the smooth conduct of the polls.

The procedure for conducting the Assembly election would be followed for the municipal polls as well, the officials were informed. In a meeting with the election observers and other officials at a hotel in Hyderabad on Monday, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy asked them to maintain transparency in conducting the elections.

Of the 142 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), elections will be held in 3,149 wards belonging to 132 ULBs, including three municipal corporations of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam. The Election Commission is yet to release the schedule and notification for the same.

Election observers were told to be present at their respective wards without fail. While the polling station-wise electoral rolls were uploaded on the Commission’s website, voters can download voter slips from the website. A polling station was constituted for every 800 voters.

The officials were asked to conduct meetings with political parties and take their feedback to resolve any issue. They were asked to follow the Model Code of Conduct and guidelines, after the schedule was announced. All the election staff must attend the training workshops to be held by the Election Commission.

“The returning officers must maintain shadow registers to keep track of expenditure of the contestants and report any discrepancies. The officials must also make arrangements for webcasting of the polling at the polling station,” said Nagi Reddy.

Special Chief Secretary Suresh Chanda, Additional DGP Govind Singh, Municipal Administration Commissioner TK Sridevi, Election Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar and other officials were present.