Telangana: Officials told to increase quality of seed production

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the increasing demand for quality seeds, the State government had set a target of producing 8.07 lakh tonnes of seeds during 2019-20, an increase of five lakh tonnes compared to 2018-19.

In a review meeting held at his chambers in HACA Bhavan on Monday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to increase seed production in the State during yasangi (rabi) season to meet demand for next year. He also asked the officials to make optimum use of available resources to increase production and set up stalls of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) in all 33 districts. After ensuring adequate supplies, excess seed stocks will be exported to neighbouring States by the Corporation.

For the current yasangi season, the State government is supplying about 40,253 quintals of groundnut seeds and distributing it till first week of November. Officials have been instructed to set a production target of 80,000 quintals of groundnut seed for Yasangi season of 2020-21. The Minister wanted them to ensure that there must be no compromise in terms of seed quality.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, TSSDC chairman K Koteshwar Rao, director Keshavalu and other officials were present.

