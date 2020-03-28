Telangana Olympic Association issue takes a curious turn

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: The appointment of Prof Ranga Rao as the president of Telangana Olympic Association (TOA), even as the matter was pending in the court, took a curious turn on Saturday after the association general secrerary K Jagadishwar Yadav sought to distance himself from the development. He was stated to have written to Ranga Rao that he should have waited for court orders instead of taking charge as the president.

It may be recalled tha senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan was elected to the post with a thumping majority over Prof Ranga Rao in the elections conducted for the post of president of the association. However, Jayesh Ranjan’s taking over as the president was put on hold as he was waiting for permission from the Central government. In the meanwhile, the election authority had issued orders appointing Prof Ranga Rao as the president.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy took a strong exception to what he called as ‘unilater’ decision of election authority in making Prof Ranga Rao as the president and pointed out that the matter was sub-judice and that the SATS would be moving the court.

On Saturday, the association Jagadishwar Yadav, sought to distance himself for the controversial appointment. He wrote to Ranga Rao that he was merely handed over a letter enclosing the orders of the election authority. He drew the attention of Ranga Rao to the fact that the matter was pending in the Telangana High Court and that it would have been “appropriate for you to obtain necessary orders … from the court”.

