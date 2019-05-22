Telangana on high alert ahead of poll results

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Following an alert issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs asking all State governments to be on high alert in the wake of information about the possible outbreak of violence after election results were announced on Thursday, the Telangana police enhanced security at the counting centres across the State.

As many as 10,000 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust duty for counting of votes that were polled during Lok Sabha elections conducted in the State on April 11.

The elections to 17 Parliamentary constituencies were conducted in 34,603 polling stations and 18,526 polling locations in a peaceful manner. After completion of elections, the EVMs and VVPATs were stored in 123 strong rooms at 37 locations under 16 police units.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in completing the counting in a peaceful atmosphere,” a senior official said. Three-tier security was provided at all counting centres including 14 in Hyderabad.

Officials said any diversion of traffic in the city would be intimated through Hyderabad traffic police Twitter and Facebook, Traffic Live App and through FM Radio.