‘Telangana on right track in fight against Covid’

Hyderabad: Telangana State is in the right direction and far better prepared than many other Indian States to have a good containment strategy when Covid-19 outbreak peaks in the country, said Chairman of Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Telangana State Council, T Muralidharan.

During the release of the ‘FICCI, ASCI, FTCCI Study in projections for Covid and recommendations for Treatment management in Telangana State’ on Thursday, Muralidharan said that a slew of measures from the State government in addressing the ongoing pandemic is a clear indication that Telangana is already on the right track in its fight against Covid.

“The State government has always prioritised health sector and has shown a lot of commitment to fight the Covid pandemic. The government has also allocated additional Rs.100 crore for fighting the pandemic. More manpower is getting deployed across various State-run health care institutions in the State,” he said.

Conservative estimates through modelling has indicated that Telangana has adequate health infrastructure to meet a peak on Covid-19, which is expected in September 30, Muralidharan, who is also the Chairman of TMI Group, said.

“One of the greatest advantages of TS is its high recovery rates and low mortality. Another great initiative has been the collective efforts by various institutions in TS to improve plasma donation. I agree there are challenges but I am pretty sure with a bit of hard work, the State will successfully emerge on top of Covid-19,” he said.

Commenting on the need to have such predictions, Muralidharan said it was an important exercise aimed at helping the State government plan for the future. “It is important for us to make predictions and access the present capacity and compare it with the predictions. Such an exercise helps us identify gaps in the infrastructure and gives us a direction on how to take action and address such gaps,” he said.

The aim of the study was to have a short-term prediction up to September 30 because long terms predictions will be difficult and quite unpredictable. “We wanted to ascertain the immediate measures the State government has to take to address the scenario when Covid-19 pandemic peaks,” he added.

