Telangana: One arrested in Vikarabad rape and murder case

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police have arrested one person allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a girl at Angadichittempally village in Chengomul police station limits on Sunday night.

The arrested person, C Mahender (20), a resident of Angadichittempally village, stayed near the victim’s house and befriended her on the pretext of marriage. Believing him, she shared her mobile phone number and both of them were in touch with each other. In between, their conversations got recorded on the victim’s phone and her younger sister informed their mother, who scolded the victim.

“She told Mahender about this, after which he convinced her to go out of the village to discuss it. In the early hours of Monday, when the victim reached the village outskirts, the suspect tried to rape her and when she resisted, he banged her head against a tree resulting in a head injury,” Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy said, adding that Mahender then raped the victim. When she did not respond, he checked and found that she was dead, following which he fled the spot.

“Later, he went to the spot along with other locals to see what was happening. On seeing a police sniffer dog there, Mahender ran from the place,” the SP said.

He was nabbed by a special team early on Wednesday and during interrogation, he admitted to the murder. Koti Reddy said the case would be put on trial in a fast-track court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .