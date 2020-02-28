Telangana: One killed, another injured in road accident in Nalgonda

By | Published: 3:08 pm 3:11 pm

Nalgonda: One person died on the spot and another one received serious injuries in a road accident at Nakrekal in Nalgonda in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased in the accident was identified as Ravi Teja (22), who had received serious head injuries died on the spot. The other person, identified as Pavan Reddy (23) received serious injuries in the incident. Both of them were the natives of Suryapet town.

The incident took place when the motor cycle, on which they were travelling hit a road divider at Pannalagudem in Nakrekal.

The victims were returning to their native place after attending a function at their relative’s house at Nakrekal during the incident.

