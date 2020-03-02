Telangana: One-minute late norm in place for IPE

By | Published: 11:16 pm 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the intermediate public theory examinations starting from March 4 will not be allowed into the exam centre even if they are late by a minute. The IPE examinations will commence at 9 am and students must occupy their seats by 8.45 am.

The students will be given a grace period of 15 minutes between 8.45 am and 9 am to occupy their seats. Students must ensure that they reach the exam centre an hour prior to the commencement of examination. Addressing a press conference at Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday, Special Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramachandran made it clear that no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre after 9 am.

She urged students to get familiar with Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet, which will be provided along with the question papers at sharp 9 am. Students will not be allowed to carry electronic gadgets, cell phones, pagers, calculators or printed or written material.

Centre locater app

The BIE has also created a mobile application TSBIE m-service, a centre locator app to enable students locate their exam centre, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Students can enter their hall ticket number or exam centre code in the application to locate the centre.

For smooth conduct of examination, the BIE has constituted a district-level high power committee with the district Collector as chairman, Superintendent of Police, Regional Joint Director of intermediate education, district intermediate education officer, one senior principal and one senior junior lecturer as members.

This apart, flying squads comprising members from education, police and revenue departments along with sitting squads will be deployed to prevent any malpractice in exam centres. CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres and authorities concerned were instructed to open question paper bundle in the presences of the CCTV cameras.

The hall tickets have been made available on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and can be downloaded from there. The downloaded hall tickets will not require any authority signature for writing examination, BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

Jaleel urged students to check correctness of their name, medium, subjects appearing etc. on the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is noticed, it can be corrected with principal of the college concerned, he said.

The Board has enabled online grievance redressal system- bigrs.telangana.gov.in– for filing complaints and the same will be addressed within 24 hours. This apart, a control room has been established at BIE head office with phone number 040-24600110 and lines will be open from 8 am to 8 pm.

BIE opens counselling facility for students

Hyderabad: With Intermediate Public Examination starting from March 4, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has launched student counselling facility on Monday. Students who have stress related issues, anxiety and fear of examinations can call up on 7337225814 and 7337225803 numbers and take the help of expert psychologists. This free service will be available for students from 8 am to 8 pm.

Presently, the Board has appointed psychologist Dr Anitha who will be counselling the students. “In a couple of days half dozen of psychologists will be appointed for counselling students. This service will be available even after the announcement of results. If need arises, it will be done throughout the year. Students should not worry about the examinations. If they need any help, they can avail services of psychologists,” BIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

The Board has already appointed student counsellors in junior colleges across the State. These junior lecturer-cum-counsellors were trained by experts for giving counselling to students related to stress and anger management, how to write exams with confidence etc.

