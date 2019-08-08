Telangana: One Stop Centres boon for women in distress

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: As many as 2,26,418 women have been benefitted from the One Stop Centres (OSC) that were set up across the country since 2016. The Ministry of Women and Child Development came up with the OSC concept to provide a range of services for violence-affected women, including the help of police, legal and psycho-social counselling, medical aid and temporary shelter in an integrated manner, all under one roof.

Under the scheme, each OSC will have a centre administrator, case workers, medical personnel, a police official, psycho-social and legal counsellor, security guard, IT staff and multi-purpose workers to assist women affected by trafficking, domestic violence, dowry harassment etc.

As on date, 728 OSCs have been approved to be set up in 724 districts. So far, 506 OSCs including 25 in Telangana were operational. These OSCs were in addition to the Bharosa Centres that were already established by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department and the police in Telangana.

The difference between a Bharosa Centre and OSC was that the former would not provide shelter to women in distress while the latter would give shelter for five days to women approaching it seeking help.

Accommodation facility can be extended on the request of the victim. The OSCs were established in the State with assistance of NGOs, said Hyderabad District Welfare Officer B Jhansi Laxmi. The OSC will support all women, including girls below 18 years of age affected by violence.

For girls below 18 years of age, institutions and authorities were established under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 will be linked with the OSC, officials added.

Permanent building for ‘Sakhi’ soon

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister C Malla Reddy said land has been allotted for the construction of a permanent building for Sakhi, a One Stop Centre (OSC) that was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating the centre in Secunderabad, the Minister said construction works would commence soon since land was already allotted. Plans have been chalked out to set up similar OSCs in all districts of the State, he said.

The Sakhi centre would help women in distress and render justice to them. A 12-member team at the centre would be assisting the needy. The team would immediately respond if any woman dials the toll-free number 181 for assistance, he added.