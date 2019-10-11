Telangana: OnePlus India, Big C partner 

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: OnePlus has partnered with Big C to roll out its products through the retail chain. BIG C has outlets spread across several cities and towns of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the partnership, OnePlus India GM Vikas Agarwal said, “Hyderabad is an important market for us and has a growing OnePlus community. Our partnership with Big C, one of the largest offline retailers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is another step towards bringing our products closer to our users. Through this association, we aim to give users the opportunity to experience the product first-hand and better engage with the brand.”

Big C chairman and managing director Balu Chowdary said the partnership will enable launch of OnePlus’ smartphones in Telangana and AP through Big C retail outlets.

Big C brand ambassador Samantha Akkineni while launching the OnePlus models at Big C said that the customers can avail offers with these models and have a touch and feel of the smartphones.

OnePlus offers models such as OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

