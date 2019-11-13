Telangana only State to procure 100% paddy produce: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:16 am

Wanaparthy: The Centre was procuring only 25 per cent to 30 per cent of farmers’ produce in the State at Minimum Support Price (MSP), unlike the State government which would purchase the entire produce at the MSP, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Paddy Procurement Centre (PPC) at the agricultural market yard here, he said at a time farmers from neighbouring States were not getting MSP from their governments, in Telangana, the government was ensuring MSP without placing any ceiling on the quantity of paddy to be procured by the government from farmers.

Pointing out that there was a chance of brokers purchasing paddy from neighbouring States to sell it in markets across erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, the Minister said continuous monitoring would be done at check-posts across the five districts to prevent illegal transportation of paddy into the State.

He directed marketing officials to ensure that farmers don’t face any inconvenience during the procurement and asked them to see that the flow of paddy is not spiked at a time and to be prepared for untimely rains.

Reddy asked the officials to get the details of paddy cultivated in every village from agriculture and revenue officials and to be alert all through the next 50 days.

Describing the TRS government as a farmers’ government, he said the goal of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was only to see smiles on the faces of farmers across the State.

Govt will purchase 1 crore tonnes: Errabelli

Warangal Rural: The State government would procure about one crore tonnes of paddy this kharif at a budget of Rs 13,000 crore in the State, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the first paddy procurement centre of this season in the district at Rayaparthy town in Palakurthy constituency on Tuesday.

He said Kaleshwaram and SRSP waters had led to the maximum agricultural production in the State. “Cotton is purchased by the Centre. The Central government should start its procurement through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at the earliest,” he added.

He said the State schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya were appreciated by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat the other day. “Telangana stands first on many counts, be it in development or welfare,” he added.

He urged farmers to bring the paddy after drying it as the moisture content would command a low price for their produce. “The government would continue the procurement till the last grain is purchased,” he said.

Later, he participated in the Mega Haritha Haram programme. District Collector M Haritha and other officials were present.

