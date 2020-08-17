Telangana Open School Society announces SSC and Inter results

By | Published: 4:50 pm 5:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Monday announced the results of candidates who registered to appear for the SSC and Intermediate public examinations April/May 2020.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government had declared all candidates who registered and were eligible to appear for SSC and intermediate exams of the TOSS as pass without holding public examinations.

With this decision, 42,644 SSC and 30,733 intermediate candidates have been passed and their results were made available on the TOSS website www.telanganaopenschool.org. In a press release, the TOSS said the candidates could obtain their result using their admission number/name on the TOSS website.

All candidates were awarded a minimum of 35 per cent qualifying marks in each subject. Candidates who wish to improve their scores can appear for the examinations whenever they are conducted by the TOSS. For any clarification, candidates can contact on 8008403545 and 8978901764

