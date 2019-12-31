Telangana: Operation Smile to start from Jan 1

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: As many as 32,621 children were rescued out of which 15,798 children were reunited with their families while 16,823 were sent to shelter homes during Operation Smile and ‘Muskaan’ conducted by the Telangana police since 2015, authorities on Monday said.

Police officials said that the sixth phase of month-long Operation Smile will commence from January 1 across the State. Officials from the Police, Women and Child Welfare, Labour, Health and Revenue departments along with the representatives from the NGOs will take part in the operation.

Each team headed by a Sub-Inspector will inspect bus and railway stations, crowded places, construction sites, flyovers, traffic junctions and hotels. After tracing them, the teams will produce the children before child welfare committees concerned before handing them over to their parents.

The teams will hand over the children to shelter homes if there is no proper address of the family members. If any child was found working in a hotel or restaurant, then cases will be booked against the management under relevant Acts.

As many as 188 officers including 21 Additional Superintendents of Police, six Deputy Superintendents of Police, 21 Inspectors, 113 Sub-Inspectors and other stakeholders have attended training sessions before the commencement of the operation.

Training on procedures to be followed in tracing missing children and conducting rescue operations for children involved in begging and children working in hazardous industries was imparted. Apart from rescuing the children, training was also given on steps to be taken to reunite the children with their parents or family members.

