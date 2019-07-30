Telangana opposes draft education policy

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The draft National Education Policy (NEP) formulated by the Union government appears to have not gone down too well with the Telangana government as it tries to clip powers of States.

The State, in the words of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, wants to have its own freedom and role either in setting up of schools or in fixing the curriculum.

Reddy also feels there is a hidden agenda apart from a lot of ambiguity in the draft NEP.

“The Union government is hiding something and there is no clarity in the draft, which implies that there is some conspiracy,” Reddy said at a one-day consultative workshop on the draft NEP here on Tuesday.

The Education Minister termed the move to decide the curriculum, models and setting up of new schools in remote places by the Prime Minister under the NEP as ‘unfortunate’.

Education should be imparted to students taking regional condition, culture, history and traditions among others into consideration, Reddy said, adding that it should also help in holistic development of the child.

“There are issues in the draft NEP but no solution has been specified by the Union government. We are not completely opposing the policy. We wish it should come out in way that aspirations of all people are fulfilled and benefit them too,” the Minister stated.

Reddy said the State has sought one month for submitting its views on the NEP draft.

“Several consultations were held with various stake holders so far, and still more need to be conducted. For this reason, one month time has been sought from the Union government,” the Minister said.

Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, while advocating for the State’s freedom in deciding the curriculum, termed the draft NEP ‘centralized’. He also called for establishment of community schools, libraries and laboratories besides quality improvement in Anganwadi schools.

Education Secretary Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, MLCs A Narsi Reddy and Raghotham Reddy, Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy, Commissioner of College Education Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Intermediate Education A Ashok, Commissioner of School Education T Vijaya Kumar, TSCHE vice-chairman-I Prof. R Limbadri, TSCHE vice-chairman-II Prof. Venkata Ramana among others.

