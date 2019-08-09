Telangana opposes shifting of KRMB headquarters

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday opposed shifting of the Krishna Water Management Board (KRMB) headquarters to Vijayawada, stating that the board should take the call only after the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal comes out with its award.

At the meeting of KRMB here, Telangana representatives questioned the need for relocation of the headquarters to Vijayawada while the AP representatives insisted on it. Both the States agreed to leave the decision to the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States and the Apex Committee.

The Telangana members also opposed the move to keep the common projects under the jurisdiction of the board till the tribunal delivered its award.

Meanwhile, the KRMB decided to continue sharing of the river water in the existing 66:34 ratio in the new water year also. The meeting, chaired by Board Chairman RK Gupta, sought fresh indents from both the Telugu States to meet their kharif needs by Tuesday. Taking the needs of the respective States and the inflows into the common projects, the board will decide on the water release by Wednesday.

Delay in the installation of telemetry systems was attributed by the board member to want of funds. Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, Somesh Kumar took exception to the delay in the installation of telemetries. He wanted to know whether the installation of telemetries would be kept on hold till funds are allocated for this purpose. He wanted them to start the works first pending release of funds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter