Telangana: Opposition has no right to seek votes, says Mahipal Reddy

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Patancheru: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday said that the opposition parties had no right to seek votes in the civic body elections since they had neglected development and welfare during their reign.

Addressing party leaders of Tellapur municipality during a meeting here on Sunday, the MLA said that the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) was the only political party that had the right to seek vote since the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came up numerous development and welfare programmes that had changed the face of the State in five years time.

Asking party leaders to put up a collective effort to make the TRS victorious in all the 17 wards in Tellapur municipality, Rao said that Telangana had witnessed a lot of development in the past five years, which was not seen in the previous 70 years.

Stating that they had a strategy in place to win all the three municipalities under Patancheru constituency, the MLA further said that they had formed committees in each ward by appointing five party leaders to guide the cadre during the election campaign.

Stating that they would initiate the process of selecting candidates once the reservations were finalised, Reddy said the party would select candidates after consulting the State leadership. He called upon the leaders to obey directions of the party leadership and work for the victory of the candidates fielded by the party.

