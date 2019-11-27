Telangana: Opposition parties condemn arrests of RTC workers

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Opposition leaders from Congress and TDP urged that the State government to allow TSRTC workers to rejoin their duties. In separate statements, they requested the government to extend support to the families of RTC workers who died during the strike period.

TTDP president L Ramana objected to the arrest of RTC employees and workers across the State, workers were arrested when they reached the depots to rejoin duties. He said the High Court did not term the RTC strike as illegal and hence, the State government should not stop the employees from returning to work. “The police are behaving in a high-handed manner with the RTC workers and employees. The TRS leaders must honour their promises made during separate Telangana movement and should deal with the RTC strike issue in a humane manner,” he said.

Sangareddy MLA T Jayapraksh Reddy urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to consider the requests of RTC employees and workers, and allow them to rejoin duty. He said TSRTC was crucial to provide affordable transportation to the people of the State.

He also found fault with the statement of TSRTC officials objecting to workers rejoining duties minutes after they called off the strike. He demanded that those who led separate Telangana movement must come forward to mediate between the government and RTC workers to resolve the issue amicably.

CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram condemned the arrests of RTC workers seeking to rejoin work and alleged that the State government adopted oppressive measures against RTC workers rather than treating them with honour. He said the conditions in the State remind him of the Emergency period and decided to conduct protests at all the district collectorates on Wednesday in this regard.