Telangana: Opposition parties slam State budget

Hyderabad: Opposition parties on Monday dismissed the 2019-20 Budget presented in the State Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as an exercise in window dressing and lacking in financial discipline. Both Congress and the BJP took the government to task after the Chief Minister completed his budget speech in the Assembly.

Congress leader and MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the budget was far from reality and did not give any assurances that the government will fulfill its election promises on the welfare front.

“The government has thrown up its hands. Every budget presented by the TRS government so far fell short by 20 to 25 per cent in terms of actual expenditure every year and this new budget also promises to be the same,” he said.

All that the government is attempting is to paint a picture that it was performing miracles when the reality was that it does not have financial discipline, planning or understanding of the economy, Vikramarka added.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao described the budget as an “exercise in window dressing” meant for just a few months that are left in this financial year. “What is not mentioned in the budget speech is how the back of the State’s economy has been broken because of the lakhs of crores of rupees in loans obtained by the State and the huge sums needed every month just to pay interest on these loans,” he said.

“There is a financial emergency in the State. This government has no funds for welfare, or capital expenditure,” he said. “Instead of acknowledging the mistakes, the Chief Minister was blaming the Centre for the financial woes of the State. But he has nothing to say about the CAG pointing out on how Central funds to the State are being diverted and not being used for the purposes they were meant for,” he said.

Very little for farmers: Congress Kisan cell

Hyderabad: The Congress Kisan Cell in Telangana on Monday said there was little in the State budget for farmers. The Kisan Cell’s all-India vice-president M Kodanda Reddy told reporters that it appears that the previous troubles faced by farmers were set to be repeated with the government allocating only Rs 6,000 crore towards crop loan waiver scheme. “The total needed is Rs 38,000 crore. By when will all these dues be cleared?” he asked.

Kodanda Reddy also said the government claimed a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the agriculture sector but there are no signs of any improvement in the incomes of farmers or rise in minimum support prices for various crops. There is also no clarity on the Rythu Bandhu scheme and the government merely said it will be continued. But only about 50 per cent of farmers received the input subsidies under the scheme so far this Kharif season which is almost at its fag end, he said.

The government should take back plan to sell its land to raise funds. The land owned by the government is a resource that should be saved for future needs, he added.

