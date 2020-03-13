Telangana: Orange Travels bus catches fire, 26 passengers on board safe

By | Published: 11:58 am 12:05 pm

Sangareddy: An alert bus driver and crew have saved the lives of 26 passengers traveling in a Hyderabad bound Orange Travels bus as they ensured all the passengers alight from the bus minutes before it went up in flames.

The bus started from from Mumbai on a Thursday night and reached RC Puram in Sangareddy district on Friday morning. The driver has noticed smoke emanating from the engine at 8 am and stopped the bus on roadside at Nagulamma Temple on the busy NH-65. The crew has asked the passengers to get off from the bus immediately as the fire started spreading all over the bus. The passengers have appreciated the driver and its crew.

