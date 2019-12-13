Telangana: Order not to arrest startup CEO extended

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday further extended the order not to arrest Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao, the CEO of a startup company, till January 3.

Rao had earlier obtained a stay from the court till Thursday in a criminal case registered against him by the Raidurg police of Cyberabad. The petitioner has been booked for rash and negligent driving in which a woman was crushed to death after the car which he was driving fell from the flyover on her. The petitioner complained that the accident was the consequence of faulty design of the flyover. He said that he was driving at 40 kmph to 50 kmph on the flyover when the accident occurred on November 23.

Raidurg police, who initially invoked Section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, causing death by negligence, eventually altered the section of law to 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). “Based on the collected scientific evidence we confirmed that he drove the vehicle at 105.8 kmph, though the speed on the flyover is restricted to 40 kmph”, Raidurg Inspector S. Ravinder said. The judge adjourned the case for further hearing.

