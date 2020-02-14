Telangana orders DPR for Markandeya project

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The State government, keeping its word on constructing Markandeya Lift Irrigation Scheme to irrigate 6,000 acres in Bijinapally mandal of Nagaurkurnool, issued orders on Thursday for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). The proposal is to utilise 0.5 tmc of water from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme. Once completed, the project would irrigate land in 5 villages and 17 hamlets in the mandal which were not covered under Kalwakurthy project.

