Telangana orders five lakh PPEs to protect healthcare workers

By | Published: 9:31 pm 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure healthcare workers in government hospitals have adequate safety equipment in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has personally spoken to distributors and manufacturers of medical equipment across India in last two days and placed procurement orders.

The orders include procurement of five lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and another five lakh N95 masks, said the Health Minister E.Rajender here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Rajendar said two crore surgical masks and one crore medical gloves for government doctors and nurses were being procured and orders for 3.5 lakh coronavirus testing kits and five lakh special safety eye-glasses have also been placed.

At present, the State health department has a stock of 80,000 PPE kits, one lakh N95 masks and 20 lakh medical gloves, which can last for months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .